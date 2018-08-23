Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the address in Forest Road at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday

A body has been found in a house in Colchester by police

Officers were called to the property in Forest Road at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday following concerns for a man's welfare.

The man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A murder investigation has begun.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may know what happened - or has dash-cam footage of the road at around the time - to contact them.