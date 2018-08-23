Body found in Colchester house prompts murder probe
- 23 August 2018
A body has been found in a house in Colchester by police
Officers were called to the property in Forest Road at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday following concerns for a man's welfare.
The man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A murder investigation has begun.
Officers have appealed for anyone who may know what happened - or has dash-cam footage of the road at around the time - to contact them.