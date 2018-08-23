Image copyright Google Image caption Adam Taylor's body was found on the embankment of the River Roach near Great Wakering, north of Southend-on-Sea

The death of a teenager whose body was found in a river remains a mystery.

An inquest into the death of Adam Taylor, 18, from Southend, was unable to ascertain a cause of death or a definitive time of death.

His body was found washed-up on the embankment of the River Roach in Great Wakering on 21 March, two months after he went missing from his family home.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray gave an open conclusion and a police investigation will remain open.

His family told the court they wished to thank Essex Police's Det Insp Chris Rose for carrying out their investigation.

In a statement read out by the coroner Mr Taylor's mother Clare Taylor said: "The Adam we knew was loving, caring and always wanted to help others - a funny, cheeky character."

Mrs Beasley-Murray added there had been no indication Mr Taylor had intended to take his own life.

She said: "I would like to express my sympathy to you and hope you will be able to think about those lovely memories you have of him."

The inquest heard a post-mortem examination had been unable to ascertain a cause of death although it appeared Mr Taylor had been dead for some time when his body was found.