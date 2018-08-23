Essex

Southend teenager's death remains mystery after inquest

  • 23 August 2018
The River Roach near Great Wakering Image copyright Google
Image caption Adam Taylor's body was found on the embankment of the River Roach near Great Wakering, north of Southend-on-Sea

The death of a teenager whose body was found in a river remains a mystery.

An inquest into the death of Adam Taylor, 18, from Southend, was unable to ascertain a cause of death or a definitive time of death.

His body was found washed-up on the embankment of the River Roach in Great Wakering on 21 March, two months after he went missing from his family home.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray gave an open conclusion and a police investigation will remain open.

His family told the court they wished to thank Essex Police's Det Insp Chris Rose for carrying out their investigation.

In a statement read out by the coroner Mr Taylor's mother Clare Taylor said: "The Adam we knew was loving, caring and always wanted to help others - a funny, cheeky character."

Mrs Beasley-Murray added there had been no indication Mr Taylor had intended to take his own life.

She said: "I would like to express my sympathy to you and hope you will be able to think about those lovely memories you have of him."

The inquest heard a post-mortem examination had been unable to ascertain a cause of death although it appeared Mr Taylor had been dead for some time when his body was found.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites