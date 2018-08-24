Essex

Clacton car wash modern slavery trial jury discharged

  • 24 August 2018
Image caption A retrial will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court next year

The jury has been discharged in the trial of three members of an Albanian family accused of modern slavery.

It brings an end to the Chelmsford Crown Court trial of Benard, Saimir and Adriatik Leshi, who were accused of offences under the Modern Slavery Act over the running of a car wash in Wellesley Road, Clacton.

A retrial is scheduled to take place at the same court on 28 January.

All three men had denied the charges against them.

