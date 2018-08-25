Image caption Police called to an address in Forest Road, Colchester, at around 14:45 BST on Wednesday

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found with several stab wounds.

Essex Police said the body of the 52-year-old, who has yet to be formally identified, was discovered at a flat in Forest Road, Colchester, on Wednesday afternoon.

A man from Colchester was arrested at about 07:30 BST.

A post-mortem examination found the provisional cause of death to be from "multiple stab wounds", the force said.

Detectives are monitoring CCTV from the area and have asked for witnesses to come forward.