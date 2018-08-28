Image caption The crash happen on a slip-road near Boreham in Essex

Part of the A12 in Essex was closed for several hours on Monday night after a "serious collision".

Police were called to a slip-road on the London-bound carriageway near Boreham at about 18:30 BST.

Both sides of the road were initially closed as long queues built up.

Police cleared the Ipswich-bound carriageway but said the reopening of the London-bound stretch, due to happen by 21:30, was delayed until about 23:10 "due to abandoned cars".

Many people took to Twitter to voice their frustrations at the delays, with one person describing it as an "absolute joke" and others calling for information from the police.

One person wrote: "This is ridiculous now. Would have been nice to see an officer or two on foot providing people with an update and checking if the public are OK."

In response, Essex Police thanked motorists for their "patience and co-operation".

Image caption Cars were stationary for more than four hours

Highways England initially tweeted at 21:37 the road had been reopened, but sought clarification from Essex Police after people pointed out it was still shut.

At just before 23:00, Essex Police said: "The A12 southbound remains closed due to abandoned cars delaying the reopening.

"We have been turning vehicles around towards Hatfield Peverel."