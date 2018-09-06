Essex

Wrong-way driver in multi-vehicle crash on A13 near Tilbury

  • 6 September 2018
Image caption Traffic was brought to a standstill on the A13 on Wednesday night

A driver who went the wrong way down a dual carriageway was involved in a collision with several vehicles.

The crash happened on the A13, in Essex, at about 20:45 BST on Wednesday. A car was driven towards oncoming traffic on the southbound side.

The number of vehicles involved is not yet known but police said no-one was seriously injured.

No-one has been arrested but a driver officers described as "elderly" has had their licence revoked.

