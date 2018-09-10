Image caption An alleyway was cordoned off as part of the investigation into the death of Lee Evans

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed on an industrial estate.

Lee Evans, 47, was attacked on Cromar Way in Chelmsford on 22 June and died in hospital.

The teenager, from south London, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

A 23-year-old local man has already been charged with murder and is due back in court later this month.

Mr Evans was attacked on the industrial estate at about 01:00 BST.

The teenager has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on the same date in June.

Essex Police said he had been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with a separate incident on 13 June.

Last month, Kyle Sullivan, 23, of Ongar Road, Writtle, was charged with Mr Evans' murder.

He appeared before magistrates on Friday and is due back in court on 28 September.