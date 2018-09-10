Image caption SC James Parker admitted sending a picture of his penis to a female colleague

An Essex Police special constable sent a picture of his penis to a female colleague, a misconduct hearing heard.

SC James Parker also admitted sending the woman flirtatious messages via Snapchat and discussing sex acts during a police briefing.

However, the officer, who works in Colchester, denies saying he wanted to "bend her over" while in uniform.

The hearing, at Chelmsford Civic Centre, will decide if his behaviour amounts to gross misconduct.

SC Parker was in uniform when he used messaging service Snapchat to send a picture of his genitalia to his colleague.

He also admitted telling her he wanted to "cop a feel" during a briefing.

The hearing continues.