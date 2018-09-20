Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford on 5 August 2017

A teenager has been charged with perverting the course of justice over the murder of a man at a BP garage.

Ella Colgate, 18, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, was arrested in connection with the shooting of John Pordage on 5 August 2017.

The 34-year-old electrician, from Galleywood, was shot at the petrol station in Baddow Road, Chelmsford.

Miss Colgate, who has been remanded in custody, will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 October.

Bradley Blundell, 18, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, is due to stand trial for his murder on 15 October.