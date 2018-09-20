Image copyright Border Force Image caption The packages of cocaine were found in a lorry cab

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £450,000 has been seized after a lorry was stopped at Harwich International Port.

Border Force officers found 15kg of the Class A drug concealed inside the cab of the lorry, which was travelling on a ferry from the Netherlands.

A 34-year-old Polish man was arrested and released under investigation in connection to the incident.

The investigation has been passed on to the National Crime Agency.

Border Force assistant director Matt Davis said: "This is a significant quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £450,000, which our officers have prevented from reaching the UK's streets where it could have done so much harm."