Image copyright Google Image caption Thurrock Council said it is investigating the whistleblowers' claims

Evidence about failings over a one-year-old child's death was "buried" by council officers, whistleblowers have said.

Thurrock Council staff claim evidence of missed opportunities to prevent the death, which happened in Grays in January, was omitted from a review.

The council said it "takes its responsibilities for children very seriously" and is investigating.

An inquest into the toddler's death recorded an open conclusion.

A pathologist was unable to find a cause of death, common with the deaths of young children, and an Essex Police investigation found there were no suspicious circumstances.

Following the incident another child was removed from the family and placed into care.

A whistleblowing letter, sent by council staff to chief executive Lyn Carpenter, said staff at a local primary school had raised concerns about the family's situation back in September 2017 but a meeting between the public bodies with responsibilities for child welfare did not tale place until two days after the child had died.

'Robustly investigated'

In a second letter, the whistleblowers claim a 50-page report compiled by the council's safeguarding team identified failings but this was "buried" and a shorter document was presented to the safeguarding board.

They wrote: "If an investigation into the allegations had taken place, we are certain that the senior officers highlighted in the previous letter would no longer be in their jobs."

In a statement the council said: "The council will not comment on individual cases, however, it takes its responsibilities for children very seriously.

"All whistleblowing allegations are robustly investigated and where necessary action is taken."

A council committee meeting in October is due to look at the allegations which were made to the council by the whistleblowers in relation to the child's death.

Ofsted inspected Thurrock Children's Services in May 2016 and found it required improvement in all areas.

Inspectors said "not all children and families receive early intervention and co-ordinated services at the time that they need it".