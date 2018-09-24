Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ruby Wilson was found "slumped" in her bedroom at Forest Place Nursing Home in Buckhurst Hill

A man who slit his grandmother's throat told police he had wanted to "do it for ages", a court heard.

Antony Jennings, 33, killed Ruby Wilson, 94, at her Buckhurst Hill care home on 29 November 2017.

Jurors heard how Jennings' family had been "deeply concerned" about his mental health before he killed his relative who had dementia.

He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and pleaded not guilty to murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

On the day of the killing, Jennings signed in at Forest Place Nursing Home at about 12:15 BST.

The care home, in Roebuck Lane, has around 100 residents, many of whom have been diagnosed with dementia

Staff reported seeing him drinking tea with Mrs Wilson in the lounge and said she seemed "very pleased to see her grandson".

They were first alerted to the fact something was wrong when Jennings tapped a nurse on the arm and said: "I am sorry, I have just killed my nan," Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Police were called to the care home at about 13:20 BST where Mrs Wilson was found "slumped" in her bedroom on the Kingfisher Unit, surrounded by a "significant amount of blood".

Prosecutor Stephen Rose said Jennings told a police officer he had "wanted to get that done for ages" because he "couldn't take it any more".

'Dead anyway'

He added: "She doesn't know who anyone is. She is in agony. She was dead anyway. She was gone as far as I was concerned."

Police recovered a Jansport backpack from the scene containing one bread knife and one kitchen knife measuring 8cm.

Three psychiatrists have since said that Jennings' behaviour that day was "consistent with paranoid schizophrenia" including "psychosis, moments of paranoia, delusions and bizarre beliefs".

Forest Place is home to about 100 residents and three supporting units. Mrs Wilson moved there on 30 May 2017.

Defending, Dorian Lovell-Pank QC said Jennings' family knew he was "ill" and they were "deeply concerned" about his mental health.

The trial continues.