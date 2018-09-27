Essex

Two men arrested over 'targeted' Tilbury shooting

  • 27 September 2018
Image caption The 19-year-old is in a serious but stable condition at Basildon Hospital

Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

The injured man was taken to Basildon University Hospital at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday and is in a serious but stable condition.

Essex Police said it is believed he was shot in the area of Raphael Avenue and Sullivan Road in Tilbury, Essex.

A 36-year-old man from Tilbury and a 40-year-old man in Stanford-le-Hope were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They are both in custody.

Police said they believed it was a "targeted attack", with no wider risk to the public.
