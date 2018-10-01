Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dance teacher Teresa Lawrence runs Strictly Curved, for people with "fuller figures", but has agreed to change its name

A dance teacher has confirmed her business will change its name because it cannot afford to fight potential BBC legal action.

Teresa Lawrence runs Strictly Curved - a dance group "dedicated to people with curves and a fuller figure".

BBC lawyers gave her until Monday to withdraw a trademark application, claiming the name was too similar to TV dance show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Ms Lawrence, 50, has now confirmed: "That's the end of Strictly Curved."

A spokeswoman for the BBC said it was concerned members of the public could be "misled".

Ms Lawrence has been offering classes in Brentwood and Basildon for the last four weeks and welcomes dancers ranging from size 12 to 30.

She applied to trademark the business name, prompting the corporation's legal team to take action.

Image caption Strictly is a huge worldwide success for the BBC

She appealed to the BBC's "better nature" to change its mind, but an email to the government's Intellectual Property Office on Monday confirmed she would no longer be applying for the trademark, effectively stating her intention to modify her business's name.

"We can't afford to fight it and if we lost it's thousands of pounds - we don't really have much of a choice," she said.

"The girls in the class are all quite gutted about it - it's their class and it's about being strictly curvaceous."

Ms Lawrence, who has been teaching dance for 22 years, said the classes will continue, just under a different name.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "We're fully supportive of someone running dance classes and wish them luck, but it's important the public isn't misled and don't mix up an independent dance business with something endorsed by the BBC."