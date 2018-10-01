Image caption Essex Police's Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh is retiring

An outgoing chief constable has said his officers "want to do more stop and search and want to deal with more of the violence we see on our streets".

Stephen Kavanagh said budget cuts meant Essex Police had become "increasingly reactive", with many officers turning up after crimes had occurred.

"That's not what policing wants to do. It's frustrated my officers and me as chief," he told the BBC.

Mr Kavanagh joined the force as chief constable in 2013.

"Together we have navigated the most difficult financial period policing has ever known," he said.

The force has lost 484 neighbourhoods officers and PCSOs combined since 2012 - a 61% drop in five years.

In December 2015, it was announced that 15 police stations would be closed.

Mr Kavanagh said he was pleased there were now more than 3,000 officers but numbers should be nearer 3,400, to deal with digital crime, domestic abuse and burglary.

One week after he started in his role, Mr Kavanagh had to deal with a damning report into domestic abuse murders including the Maria Stubbings case, in which officers were criticised for failing to bring her offender to justice more quickly and potentially save her life.

In 2015 the force was ranked as worst in the country for tackling domestic abuse and child sexual exploitation, but a year later it was praised by inspectors.

Mr Kavanagh, who left the Metropolitan Police force to join Essex Police, said: "We haven't had those cases in the last five years which is good news.

"It shows that we've stepped up to the responsibilities that we've needed to take."

He will retire at midnight on Tuesday after 33 years as an officer.