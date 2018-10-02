Image copyright Thrive Academy Image caption Catherine Hutley and Nardeep Sharma have both parted company with the Thrive Partnership Academy Trust

Two senior leaders at a school academy trust, who were suspended pending an investigation, have quit.

Chief executive officer Nardeep Sharma OBE and executive principal Catherine Hutley - who worked for Thrive Partnership Academy Trust - were suspended in March.

The trust runs Philip Morant School in Colchester and Colne Community School in Brightlingsea.

The trust, which is to dissolve, said Sigma Trust will take on both schools.

In a statement, Thrive confirmed Mr Sharma left his position on 30 September and Mrs Hutley left on 31 August.

The reason for their suspension has not been revealed.

"Replacements are not being sought as the trust, as previously announced, is currently going through a re-brokering process," a spokesman said.

"The Sigma Trust is taking over the management of the Philip Morant School and the Colne Community School. This process is expected to be completed by the end of 2018."

The chairman of trustees at Thrive said the decision to offload the schools followed a review.

The re-brokering process is being managed by the Regional Schools Commissioner's Office.