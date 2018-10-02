Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA suspects the badger was alive when it was hanged from a football goal

A badger has been found hanged from a football goal near a school in Essex.

A member of the public found the dead animal in a sports field on Sawyers Hall Lane near Becket Keys School in Brentwood on Friday.

The RSPCA suspects the badger was alive when it was hanged from the crossbar with a rope around is neck.

The animal welfare charity is appealing for information about the attack which it described as a "sickening, violent and disturbing" act.

RSPCA trainee inspector Ann Bennett said: "It is horrible to think someone could be responsible for killing any animal in such a violent way.

"We would like to get to the bottom of this sickening, deliberate act of cruelty to a wild animal."