Image caption Essex Police will review its procedures following the IOPC investigation

A vulnerable woman was found dead by police nearly 17 hours after her social worker made a 999 call.

Essex Police received the call at 17:27 BST on 1 August 2017 but officers did not arrive at her home until 10:16 BST the next day, the police watchdog said.

Its investigation found two officers and three members of staff had a misconduct case to answer.

The force has said it will address areas needing improvement, including the shift handover process.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the officers had failed in their duties and responsibilities by not attending the emergency promptly.

Its report said the woman had tried to kill herself and been told to go to A&E by her social worker.

But her phone was switched off and when two officers visited her home the next day they found her dead.

The members of staff and officers involved will receive management action.

Essex Police declined to comment further on the report.