Man jailed for £1.5m money laundering

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan has been jailed for money laundering

A man has been jailed for almost four years after trying to board a flight to Dubai with £1.5m in his luggage.

Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan, 35, was arrested at Stansted Airport on 29 August after Border Force officers found four of his holdalls were stuffed with £10 and £20 notes.

Sathar Khan, who claimed to be living in Ilford, east London, denied all knowledge of the money.

He was jailed for three years and nine months at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA), who charged Sather Khan with two money laundering offences, found he had made several trips to Dubai before being caught.

The money was forfeited under Proceeds of Crime legislation.

Matt Rivers, from the NCA, said it was "a significant seizure".

Taylor Wilson, assistant director of the Border Force at Stansted Airport, said: "By making this detection, Border Force officers have taken a substantial quantity of criminal cash out of circulation and ensured it will be returned to the public purse.

"Depriving criminals of their wealth disrupts organised crime and we will continue to work with law enforcement partners like the NCA to both bring offenders to justice and to hit them in the pocket."