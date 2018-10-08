Image copyright Essex Police Image caption From left to right: Jerome Johnson, Christopher Salvador, Joseph Pearl and Harrison Fryer have been jailed

Four men have been jailed in connection with an armed raid on a flat above a launderette in which one man died.

Five men were involved in the break-in above Baylee's in Grays, Essex, on 4 December armed with axes.

One of the intruders died during the raid in which the owner of the launderette was tied up and had an imitation gun put to his head.

Essex Police said the defendants put an "innocent family through a living hell" in their own home.

Christopher Salvador, 31, of Charter Place, Watford, was convicted of aggravated burglary after a trial. He was jailed for 14 years.

The other three men admitted aggravated burglary and possessing an imitation firearm.

Joseph Pearl, 28, and Harrison Fryer, 24, both of Charter Place, Watford, were both jailed for 15 years.

Jerome Johnson, 36, also of Charter Place, was jailed for 14 years.

Image caption The burglary took place at the flat above Baylee's Launderette on Southend Road, Grays

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore said: "A woman and two children were forced to watch as a loved one had their hands bound by the men and what appeared to be a firearm put to his head.

"Fearing for his own safety and the safety of his family, he managed to challenge Paul Robertson, who died of his injuries sustained during a struggle.

"Two of the victims have been forced to relive the ordeal in court and bravely gave evidence."

He said he hoped the prison sentences offered some comfort to the family.