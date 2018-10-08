Image copyright Essex Police Image caption A caiman was among several exotic animals found by police at Thompson's home

A man who kept a 4ft-long (121cm) caiman, a scorpion and 23 snakes in poor conditions has been jailed.

Lee Thompson, 36, of Laindon, Essex, was convicted in his absence of animal cruelty charges at Basildon Magistrates' Court in August.

He then went on the run before being arrested in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, on 11 September.

Thompson, who kept cobras, copperheads and pythons in his home in Westcliff, was jailed for 26 weeks and fined £115.

He was previously found guilty of two counts of keeping a dangerous wild animal without a licence, two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and two counts of breaching a disqualification.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption An arrest warrant was issued for Lee Thompson after he failed to appear in court in August

Among Thompson's collection were 11 animals which are classed as dangerous wild animals, including the caiman, two albino monocle cobras, four spitting cobras, a fat tail scorpion, a rattlesnake and two copperhead snakes, police said.

In 2009 he had been banned from keeping dangerous wild animals for 10 years.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Thompson kept wild animals in appalling conditions, ultimately causing 17 to die. Not only did he keep them without a licence but showed no care for their wellbeing or their survival.

"He then twice attempted to evade justice."