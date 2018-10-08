Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Patrick Egan dumped 125 tonnes of waste across five areas

A man has had his jail time extended after fly-tipping 125 tonnes of waste across Essex and London.

Patrick Egan, 30, of Grange Road, Grays in Essex, had already been given an eight-month sentence in January for a similar offence in Newham, London.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of depositing controlled waste and one count of causing waste to be deposited at Basildon Crown Court.

Egan will serve another two weeks on top of his previous term.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Patrick Egan did not have a licence to carry controlled waste

He dumped industrial waste in West Thurrock, Barking Power Station, Romford and Rainham.

The Environment Agency said Egan did not have a licence to carry controlled waste.

Environment Agency Enforcement team leader Lesley Robertson said: "Fly-tipping is a blight on the countryside.

"When the amount of waste tipped is this significant, it is not just an eyesore or a huge inconvenience for those whose land have been dumped on, it is waste crime.

"Waste criminals undermine legitimate businesses, often leaving those dumped on to foot the clean-up."