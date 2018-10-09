Image caption Silburn Campbell pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice

A driver who tried to dodge a speeding fine by pretending to be his dead brother has been jailed.

Silburn Campbell, who has never passed his driving test, was clocked driving his mother's Mercedes at 37mph in a 30mph zone in 2014, Essex Police said.

Police received correspondence stating Kenneth Campbell was behind the wheel at the time of the offence, which was captured by a camera in Epping.

He "pleaded guilty" but it was later found he had died in 2001.

Essex Police wrote to the vehicle's registered keeper asking for the identity of the driver, and received responses stating it was Kenneth Campbell. Later, a guilty plea was entered by post.

The matter was heard in court in Kenneth Campbell's absence in March 2015, and he was given three penalty points and fined £150.

Several weeks later, police said Silburn Campbell posed as his dead brother and called the court asking for extra time to pay the fine.

But he gave his late brother's National Insurance number which confirmed he had died in February 2001.

Campbell, 54, of Elmer Road, Catford, in south-east London, denied completing the forms using his brother's details when he was interviewed by Essex Police.

But he did admit having a provisional driving licence and never passing his driving test.

He was charged with perverting the course of justice and pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on 4 July.

Campbell was sentenced on 25 September at Basildon Crown Court to three months in prison.