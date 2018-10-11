Image copyright Google Image caption Blue Mills Hill is closed from the B1018, Malden Road to Mope Lane

Four people have been arrested after a driver was killed in a crash.

Essex Police said the collision between a silver Ford Fiesta and a black BMW 520, in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops, happened at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The road is expected to remain closed until 15:00 while investigations continue.

Police said the Fiesta and BMW had "been in a collision", both cars left had the road and the Fiesta was in a hedge.

The driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision, perverting the course of justice, and escaping lawful custody.

Two women and a man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink or drug driving.

Essex Police has appealed for information, particularly anyone who saw "a white Vauxhall Astra which is believed to have been travelling in convoy with the BMW".