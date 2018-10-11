Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on School Lane at the junction with First Avenue and left a man in his 20s with serious head injuries

A van driver "deliberately" drove at two moped riders, leaving a man with a fractured skull.

Essex Police officers were called to School Lane at the junction of First Avenue, Harlow, at about 19:25 BST on Wednesday.

The driver of a white van, thought to be a Citroen, drove off, and a van was then found abandoned in Hare Street.

Witnesses have reported seeing youths running away and police said the other moped driver rode off.

Det Sgt Leo Fordham said: "From our initial investigations we believe this was a deliberate act and the van was driven at the two moped riders on purpose."

A man, in his 20s, was injured and was being treated in hospital.

"We have already spoken to a number of people who saw the collision and we have begun to build up a picture of the incident, but will still need anyone who we've not spoken to to come forward," said Det Sgt Fordham.

"Witnesses also reported seeing three people, described as teenagers, making off from the van when it was abandoned and it's vital we identify and speak to them."