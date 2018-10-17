Image caption Cecil Jones Academy, in Southend, was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted inspectors earlier this year

An educational trust has insisted that £795,000 made from the sale of land at a school has been reinvested.

The Legra Trust, which runs Southend's Cecil Jones Academy, sold the site's lower school last year.

But since Ofsted branded the academy "inadequate" in February, the trust no longer wants to run it.

Questions had been raised over where sale proceeds had gone, but Legra's chief executive Bev Williams said it has been "solely spent on Cecil Jones".

The trust said the school buildings were "not fit-for-purpose" when it took over in September 2015.

It said the money had been spent on improvements, securing the site, design, building extra class spaces and included a fund for "operational costs", such as replacing boilers.

But parents are frustrated pupils will not see any day-to-day benefits, with some telling BBC Essex the school "needs help" and should invest in "people who know what they're doing".

The academy has had at least four head teachers since January 2016.

Image caption Councillors have approved plans to extend Belfairs Academy in Leigh-on-Sea, which is also run by the Legra Trust

Ms Williams said the trust had worked "incredibly hard" to deal with "challenging and difficult" behaviour that Ofsted said was "entrenched in the culture of the academy".

It was partly for that reason Legra "reluctantly decided the academy would be better served by a trust with a proven track record of leading challenging schools".

It confirmed Loxford School Trust will take over Cecil Jones after half-term.

Former teacher David Moffitt claimed the sale of the lower school had left pupils at a "serious disadvantage" and the cash should be paying for "more teachers and equipment".

"Cecil Jones has gone into special measures under Legra," he said. "It's time somebody took a serious look at the finances of this particular trust and its capability to lead."

Last week, councillors approved plans to build 15 extra classrooms and extend the sports hall at Belfairs Academy - Legra's secondary school in neighbouring Leigh-on-Sea.

The trust said it was "an entirely separate project, funded by Southend Borough Council".