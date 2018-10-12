Clacton woman admits St Osyth dangerous driving death
- 12 October 2018
A woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 74-year-old pedestrian by dangerous driving.
Kellie Tandy, 36, of St John's Road, Clacton, admitting causing Ronald Ramsey's death in a crash in Clacton Road, St Osyth, on 11 May 2017.
She also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance.
Tandy will be sentenced on 5 November at Chelmsford Crown Court.