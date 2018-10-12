Essex

Clacton woman admits St Osyth dangerous driving death

  • 12 October 2018
A car crashed into a house Image copyright John Sneddon
Image caption Mr Ramsey was hit by the car, which crashed into The Hoy pub on Clacton Road, St Osyth

A woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 74-year-old pedestrian by dangerous driving.

Kellie Tandy, 36, of St John's Road, Clacton, admitting causing Ronald Ramsey's death in a crash in Clacton Road, St Osyth, on 11 May 2017.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance.

Tandy will be sentenced on 5 November at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Image copyright John Sneddon
Image caption Floral tributes to Mr Ramsey were left outside the pub
Image copyright John Sneddon
Image caption The pub was boarded up in the aftermath of the crash

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites