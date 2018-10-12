Image caption Archie Stulpa-McCallum pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court

A 20-year-old man has admitted engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 13 and other sex offences.

Archie Stulpa-McCallum, of Great Bentley, near Colchester, admitted five charges at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was first arrested in June 2017 after an investigation by Suffolk Police's cybercrime team.

Stulpa-McCallum's crimes took place between August 2015 and June 2017 and were committed against four separate victims, aged 10 to 15.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 13 while under the age of 18; inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity without penetration; two counts of an attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming; and making an indecent photograph of a child.

Stulpa-McCallum has been ordered to sign the sex offenders register and was bailed ahead of sentencing on 11 December.