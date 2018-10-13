Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Steel erector welder David Jones 'dedicated his life to his partner and kids', his family said

A man who died in a road crash was "a most helpful big-hearted man" who "put everyone else before himself", his family has said.

David Jones, 39, from Southminster, died in two-car crash at Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops, Essex, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

In a tribute, relatives said Mr Jones, who worked as a welder, "dedicated his life to his partner and kids".

Essex Police have made a six arrests in connection with the death.

Mr Jones died at the scene where his silver Ford Fiesta collided with a black BMW 520.

His family said the father-of-four "loved making craftwork with his children".

They added: "He wore his heart on his sleeve and when anyone asked for help, he never said no, however big or small the problem."

Blue Mills Hill was closed from the B1018, Malden Road to Mope Lane following the crash

Essex Police said Marcus Wood, 21, of The Street, Terling, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with causing death by dangerous driving, escaping lawful custody and perverting the course of justice.

He will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 9 November.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Heybridge on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender. He remains in custody.

A 54-year-old woman has been released on bail.

An 18-year-old woman from Witham, an 18-year-old woman from Colchester and a 17-year-old man from Maldon have all been released under investigation.