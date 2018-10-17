Image copyright Woodland Grove Image caption Group Capt Paul Sanger-Davies presented Peter White with special centenary cufflinks

One of the few remaining World War Two pilots has relived memories of his time in the RAF with a trip to a museum.

Peter White, 97, who has dementia and lives in a care home in Essex, visited IWM Duxford and saw aircraft like the one he flew during bombing raids over India.

Mr White's daughter said it was "wonderful" to see how happy her father was at the museum.

He was presented with a pair of RAF centenary cufflinks.

Other veterans from Woodland Grove, in Loughton, Essex, joined him on the visit.

Image copyright Peter White Image caption Peter White served in 203 Squadron

Mr White's daughter Sally Connell said her father had served in the RAF for five years in 203 Squadron.

"It was hugely significant for him and his memories from that time are still strong," she said.

She said she could see her father becoming more aware as the visit went on and how proud he felt.

"As well as this being a chance for him to revisit those memories, I wanted the trip to be a celebration of my father - what happened in south-east Asia during the war was unreported at the time because of the poor communications to that area," she said.

Image copyright Woodland Grove Image caption Peter White was joined by fellow RAF veterans from his care home

'Proud to serve'

Mr White joined the RAF straight from school where he had been part of the Air Corps - later in his career he trained TV star Hughie Green to become a pilot.

Mrs Connell said: "He kept everything from flying logs to notebooks, his uniform to photos of visits to the Squadron by Louis Mountbatten who was then the Supreme Allied Commander South East Asia.

Image copyright Woodland Grove Image caption Peter White has kept his paperwork from his RAF days

"It was wonderful to see his pleasure at being re-connected with the RAF after all these years. He, like his many fellow officers, was very proud to serve."

Curator Emily Charles said: "It is always a privilege for IWM to host visits from people who served in the Second World War, especially as the conflict is fading from living memory."