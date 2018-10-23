Image caption The stabbing took place on a train between Westcliff and Southend

A 19-year-old man has suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times on a train.

Police were called to Southend station at 23:54 BST on Monday to reports of a man being attacked.

The teenager was taken to hospital by the South East Coast Ambulance Service and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives said the attack was targeted and are appealing for information.

British Transport Police, which is investigating the attack, said the man was travelling on a train between Southend and Westcliff when the incident happened.

DCI Sam Blackburn said: "This was a targeted attack and we are putting all our efforts into bringing the perpetrators to justice. "