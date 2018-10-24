Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Archie Maile, 16, was ruled to be a "significant risk" to the public

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for a "brutal attack" in which he stabbed a stranger several times.

Archie Maile, of Kingley Drive, Wickford, could have killed his victim if two off-duty nurses had not treated the boy, also 16, Essex Police said.

Judge Samantha Leigh ruled the attacker could be named as he was a "significant risk" to the public.

Maile was sentenced to eight years youth custody after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Basildon Crown Court heard Maile, who also pleaded guilty to possession of a blade, stabbed his victim in Russell Gardens in Wickford after 22:00 BST on 12 May.

Maile, who was riding a moped, stopped and shouted at the victim before producing a knife.

The teenager tried to escape but tripped and was stabbed while on the ground, suffering a punctured lung.

Maile fled the scene but was arrested hours later and a pair of bloodstained jogging bottoms were seized which linked him to the crime.

Det Cons Robert Lewis, of Basildon CID, said: "This was a brutal attack on a helpless victim, who could have lost his life as a result.

"Without the help of two off-duty nurses, and the quick-thinking of his friends at the time of the incident, we could be telling a very different story today.

"Despite being 16, Maile is not a child; he is a dangerous offender."