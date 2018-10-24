Essex

Jewel-encrusted Ford Escort model to raise money for charity

  • 24 October 2018
Russell Lord with mini Ford Escort Image copyright Wendy Pike
Image caption Jeweller Russell Lord with the miniature version of the 1976 Mk2 Ford Escort

A jeweller with a lifelong love of cars has completed a miniature model of a Ford Escort from precious metals.

Russell Lord, from Shenfield, Essex, spent more than 1,500 hours working on the 6.5in (16.5cm) model, which has working steering and suspension.

About 70% of the vehicle is silver but other parts, including the wheels and spoiler, have been crafted from gold. It also features a number of diamonds.

The car, which cost £70,000 to make, will be auctioned for charity in 2019.

Mr Lord, whose first car was a MK1 Ford Escort, started work on the 1976 MK2 silver model 25 years ago.

He has since owned 55 Escorts - 56 if you include the pocket-sized version.

Image copyright Wendy Pike
Image caption The headlights on the car have been crafted from diamonds

He was encouraged to finish the model, which has a grill logo reading Lord instead of Ford, by his son after he moved his business from London to Essex following the Hatton Garden safety deposit robbery.

Mr Lord said: "When we were putting all our stuff in the new safe, Bobby said, 'What's this, dad? Is it a car? You've got to finish that.' So he set me that challenge."

The model will also be displayed at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show at the NEC in Birmingham from 9 to 11 November.

Two children's charities will benefit from the sale of the miniature car - Warley-based SNAP (Special Needs and Parents) and The Maddi Foundation, which aims to find a cure for a rare form of Motor Neurone Disease.

It is hoped the auction will take place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next July.

Image copyright Wendy Pike
Image caption The wheels, brake discs and spoiler are among the parts of the model made from gold

