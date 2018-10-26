Theydon Bois Tesco targeted by thieves using digger
- 26 October 2018
Five men are being hunted by police after a stolen digger was used in a ram-raid in south Essex.
The Tesco on Coppice Row, Theydon Bois, had its wall smashed out and its cash machine stolen.
The men, who were dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, made off towards Abridge in a black Range Rover and navy Ford Fiesta at around 03:00 BST.
The Range Rover, which had been reported as stolen, was later found by officers on Tysea Hill.