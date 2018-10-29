Image copyright Essex Police Image caption One driver is being investigated over careless driving

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving multiple cars in Essex.

The 48-year-old biker died at the scene on Ongar Road, Abridge, at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

A Ford Galaxy sustained major damage in the crash and police said they were investigating a driver over suspected careless driving.

Officers said they were also searching for the drivers of two cars which left the scene and would have been damaged in the crash.

The road was expected to remain closed until Monday's evening rush hour, a spokesman added.

Det Sgt Adam High said: "We are in the early stages of trying to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses and are still looking to trace the drivers of a Citroen C4 Cactus and either a Honda Jazz or a Kia Picanto which were in the area at the time.

"I urge them to get in touch as soon as possible. Both cars will have damage to their bodywork.

"We have been told there were drivers who were in the area at the time of the collision, and left before we arrived," he said.

Police are appealing for witnesses and drivers who may have recorded footage of the scene.