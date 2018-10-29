Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Samuel Breed, 13, from King Edward Avenue in Rainham, died following the accident in London Road, Purfleet

A teenager died when he was hit by a motorbike while out cycling, an inquest has heard.

Samuel Breed, 13, died at the scene of the crash in London Road, Purfleet, Essex, on 30 June.

A post-mortem examination found Samuel, from Rainham in east London, died from multiple injuries, while the motorcyclist was also injured.

Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the hearing, in Chelmsford, until April.

The collision happened at the junction with Vellacott Close.

In a statement issued soon after his death, Samuel's family said: "We have lost a wonderful son. He was loved by all who met him and his star will continue to shine forever."

Image copyright Si Braybrooke-Gibbens Image caption The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene

The full inquest is due to take place on 12 April 2019.