A police force has created "no-go areas" in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour linked to Halloween.

Essex Police has issued a section 35 dispersal order for two areas of Thurrock for 24 hours from 16:00 GMT.

It means officers have powers to break up groups causing disturbance, but insist it will not "spoil the occasion" for law-abiding trick or treaters.

It follows a "significant" rise in problems in the Chafford Hundred and Lakeside areas last Halloween.

The order has been made under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and gives officers the power to order people causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.

"Last Halloween we saw a significant increase in anti-social behaviour in the West Thurrock area," said Insp Paul Ballard, from the local policing team.

"By taking these measures, we aim to prevent and disrupt any individuals or groups who want to spoil the occasion and use Halloween as an excuse to cause disorder in the area."

The boundaries of the dispersal order include Arterial Road from the Treacle Mine roundabout to the lake at the Lakeside Shopping Centre, across the B186 junction and along West Thurrock Way to London Road.

It also runs from London Road to the junction with Devonshire Road, along Devonshire Road to the Hogg Lane roundabout and back to the Treacle Mine roundabout.

Anyone who identifies anti-social behaviour is being asked to contact the police on 101.