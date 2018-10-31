Man dies in three-vehicle crash on M11

Image caption The accident happened on the northbound carriageway of the M11, near Stansted Airport

A man has died following a crash involving three vehicles on the M11.

A blue Mercedes C350 Sport collided with a Volkswagen Transporter and Ford Transit van near Stansted Airport at around 16:30 GMT.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

A 38-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The northbound carriageway has been closed between junctions 8 and 8A.