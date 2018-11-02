Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A police cordon was set up at the scene

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead.

Patryk Olowniuk, 20, from Bedford, died from gunshot wounds after the incident in the town's Leven Walk at about 21:40 BST on 27 October.

Bedfordshire Police said the men, aged 30, 27 and 26, were in custody.

Police patrols are still taking place in the area to provide "reassurance" and officers are urging people to come forward with any information.

A 54-year-old woman and three men, aged 20, 22 and 26, arrested at the weekend on suspicion of murder, have since been released on bail.

Det Insp Philip Moss said: "Our investigation is progressing well and we are currently following several lines of inquiry to piece together the circumstances of what happened.

"We have made several arrests so far and are determined to bring those responsible for taking this young man's life to justice.

"We understand that this incident will have caused concern amongst our communities, and we are maintaining a presence in the affected areas."