Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Welder David Jones 'dedicated his life to his partner and kids', his family said

A father-of-four died of multiple injuries in a head-on crash, an inquest has heard.

David Jones, 39, from Southminster, died in the two-car collision at Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops, Essex, at about 23:00 BST on 10 October.

Essex Police has made six arrests in connection with the death. Mr Jones died at the scene when his silver Ford Fiesta collided with a black BMW 520.

The inquest into his death was opened at Essex Coroner's Court.

Image copyright Google Image caption Blue Mills Hill was closed from the B1018, Malden Road to Mope Lane following the crash

Marcus Wood, 21, of The Street, Terling, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, escaping lawful custody and perverting the course of justice.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 9 November.

A 31-year-old man from Heybridge was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

A 54-year-old woman has been released on bail after being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

An 18-year-old woman from Witham, an 18-year-old woman from Colchester and a 17-year-old man from Maldon have all been released under investigation. They were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.