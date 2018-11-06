Image copyright PA Image caption Planes flying into Stansted had to be diverted to other airports, a jury heard

Protesters wanted to stop people "being killed or harmed" by securing themselves around a deportation plane preparing for take-off, a court heard.

The jet had been chartered by the Home Office to take people from UK detention centres to Africa on 28 March 2017.

Fifteen activists made their way onto the runway at Stansted Airport before locking themselves together with pipes and foam, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

One said he feared for the safety of those due to be deported.

Benjamin Smoke, 27, of Rowley Gardens, London, said the group had been told there were three deportees due to be on the flight who were in danger if they were returned to Nigeria and Ghana.

Mr Stoke said he feared for the safety of a woman who had said her husband had told her he would kill her if she came home.

He said: "I was fighting to stop the plane deporting people to a place where they would be at risk of being killed or seriously harmed."

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to a single charge of intentional disruption of services at an aerodrome.

They are:

Helen Brewer, 28, of Ferne Park Road, London

Lyndsay Burtonshaw, 28, of Upper Lewes Road, Brighton

Nathan Clack, 30, of Ferne Park Road, London

Laura Clayson, 28, of Brownswood Road, London

Melanie Evans, 35, of Vicarage Road, London

Joseph McGahan, 35, of Path Hill Farm, Reading

Benjamin Smoke, 27, of Rowley Gardens, London

Jyotsna Ram, 33, of Brownswood Road, London

Nicholas Sigsworth, 29, of Ferne Park Road, London

Melanie Strickland, 35, of Borwick Avenue, London

Alistair Tamlit, 30, of Brownswood Road, London

Edward Thacker, 29, of Ferne Park Road, London

Emma Hughes, 38, of Vicarage Road, London

May McKeith, 33, of Vicarage Road, London

Ruth Potts, 44, of Ashton Gate Terrace, Bristol.

The trial continues.