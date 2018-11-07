Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Vasile Dobrin lured the woman to a public toilet in Southend where he attacked her, Basildon Crown Court heard

A man who raped a "vulnerable woman" with learning difficulties in a public toilet has been jailed for nine years.

Vasile Dobrin, from Ipswich, was selling perfume in the street on London Road, Southend in July 2017 when he approached the victim, police said.

Basildon Crown Court was told the 32-year-old was identified through CCTV footage and DNA at the scene.

Essex Police praised the bravery of the victim in coming forward.

The court heard Dobrin "coerced" the 31-year-old woman into a public toilet in Hamlet Court Road, and then carried out the attack.

He denied a charge of rape but was convicted after a trial at Basildon Crown Court.

Det Insp Lisa Hurrell said: "This was an opportunist attack against a vulnerable young woman who clearly had learning difficulties.

"Dobrin targeted her because of her vulnerabilities and subjected to her a vile attack in the public toilets during daylight hours.

"The victim was very brave in coming forward and she and her family are glad that justice has been done and that this dangerous man has been taken off the streets.

"I would like to thank my investigation team, including the officer in the case, Dc Lee Crane, for their sterling work and going above and beyond during this investigation to bring Dobrin to justice."