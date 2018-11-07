Image caption A child was rescued from a flat fire in Clacton

A child was dropped from a window during a flat fire and caught by members of the public.

Firefighters were called to a blaze above a shop in St John's Road, Clacton, at 23:05 GMT on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, one occupant was still inside but a child - thought to be aged three to four - had been lowered out of the window and caught by two nearby shop workers.

Their actions were described as "truly selfless" by the fire station manager.

The two men who helped rescue the occupants from the flat said they had seen smoke "billowing out" of the building.

Image caption The fire broke out at around 23:05 GMT

One of the men, who did not want to be named, said he had helped evacuate the neighbours while his colleague caught the child, thought to be a girl.

He said: "It's lucky it wasn't me who caught the little girl because I can't catch."

They added they had not thought about their safety and just acted swiftly in the moment.

Clacton Fire Station watch manager Ruben Frost said: "The actions of these members of the public were truly selfless.

"When they saw the fire they tried to tackle it with a fire extinguisher. Once it was clear that the occupants couldn't get out of the flat, they also helped to rescue the child by catching them after being lowered out of the window.

"These two people were incredibly brave and selflessly did everything we could to help the occupants of the flat."

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental.