Colchester could reopen old water fountains in fight against plastic

  • 8 November 2018
David King with water fountain Image copyright Colchester Borough Council
Image caption Colchester Borough Council will consider reopening old drinking fountains

Old water fountains could be brought back into use in a bid to help reduce plastic waste.

Colchester Borough Council wants to open five drinking water stations by next summer.

It has commissioned a study to look at up to five locations, and could either see new fountains or reopen old ones.

The project is part of the £2m Better Colchester scheme to make improvements to the town.

David King, Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for resources, said: "I know the water fountains will be received as practical, helpful and welcoming.

"I hope that this can also include a revival of our older water fountains.

"We need to take every opportunity we can to make the most of our history and our heritage... I am proud we're taking this action."

