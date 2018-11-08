Image copyright Colchester Borough Council Image caption Colchester Borough Council will consider reopening old drinking fountains

Old water fountains could be brought back into use in a bid to help reduce plastic waste.

Colchester Borough Council wants to open five drinking water stations by next summer.

It has commissioned a study to look at up to five locations, and could either see new fountains or reopen old ones.

The project is part of the £2m Better Colchester scheme to make improvements to the town.

David King, Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for resources, said: "I know the water fountains will be received as practical, helpful and welcoming.

"I hope that this can also include a revival of our older water fountains.

"We need to take every opportunity we can to make the most of our history and our heritage... I am proud we're taking this action."