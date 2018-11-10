Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Steel erector welder David Jones 'dedicated his life to his partner and kids', his family said

A second man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash.

David Jones, 39, from Southminster, died following a two-car crash at Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops, Essex, on 13 October.

Relatives said Mr Jones, who worked as a welder, was "a most helpful big-hearted man".

George Janman, 18, of Bramble Road, Witham is due before Chelmsford magistrates next month charged over drugs and mobile phone theft.

He is accused of possession of cannabis, theft of a mobile phone, and failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

Image copyright Google Image caption Blue Mills Hill was closed from the B1018, Malden Road to Mope Lane following the crash

Another man, Marcus Wood, 21, of The Street, Terling has already been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, escaping lawful custody, and perverting the course of justice.

He is next due to appear in court on 26 November.