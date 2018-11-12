Essex

Remembrance arrest of suspected Chelmsford burglar

  • 12 November 2018
A man who was wanted for burglary was arrested after a police officer spotted him during a Remembrance parade.

The 44-year-old, from Chelmsford, was wanted in connection with a burglary in Main Road, Chelmsford, on 2 August. He allegedly stole medals from both World Wars.

Sgt Richard Everitt from Essex Police tweeted that he had spotted the suspect during the two-minute silence in the city and arrested him afterwards.

The man has been released on bail.

