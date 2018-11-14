Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford

A woman saw a "Western-style" gun in a teenager's hands after an electrician was shot dead, a court has heard.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Woolwich Crown Court she saw Bradley Blundell holding the weapon, which was wrapped in a T-shirt and plastic food bag.

Mr Blundell, 19, denies murdering John Pordage at a BP petrol station in Chelmsford, Essex.

The 34-year-old, of Galleywood, was shot dead on 5 August 2017.

The witness was in the passenger seat of Ella Colgate's car when three boys in the back, including Mr Blundell, forced their way out of the vehicle to confront Mr Pordage and a friend at the Baddow Road petrol station.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Bradley Blundell denies murdering John Pordage

In a recording of her police interview from the time, the young woman said: "Brad was holding it. It was wrapped in a T-shirt and it looked like a toy gun.

"It looked like it was a little pistol, like in the Western films."

The witness also told the court she remembered hearing two "pops" around the time Mr Pordage was shot.

Mr Blundell, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, also denies possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Colgate, 18, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, denies conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The trial continues.