Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford

The friend of a man shot dead at a petrol station told police the gunman had also fired at him, a court heard.

Jamal Samuels was with his friend John Pordage, 34, when he was fatally shot at a petrol station in Chelmsford in August 2017.

Woolwich Crown Court heard Mr Samuels told police they had been attacked by two "kids", one armed with a cosh and the other with a "homemade shooter".

Bradley Blundell, 19, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, Essex, denies murder.

He also denies possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Bradley Blundell denies murdering John Pordage

Jurors were previously told that Mr Pordage was at the Baddow Road garage with a friend in the early hours of the morning when one of them made a comment about another driver, Ella Colgate, having a "nice bum".

The prosecution allege this led to an argument with Mr Blundell and another passenger in Miss Colgate's car, which ended with Mr Pordage being shot in the chest.

The jury was shown police body-worn camera footage of the aftermath of the shooting, in which a distressed Mr Samuels could be heard saying his friend had been attacked by two "kids".

He told officers: "They were going for both of us."

Image caption The shooting took place at a BP garage on Baddow Road

In a statement to police afterwards, read to the court by Mr Blundell's defence counsel Michael Bromley-Martin QC, Mr Samuels described hearing a "pop, pop" after Mr Pordage confronted two males at the BP filling station.

Mr Samuels described a man with fair hair, skinny build and a Chelmsford accent as the man with the cosh, who he had identified from a picture in the news as Mr Blundell.

Ella Colgate, 18, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, is also on trial accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, which she denies.

The trial continues.