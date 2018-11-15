Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Martin Dines suffered a brain injury as well as broken ribs and cuts to his forehead, nose, and ears

A man accused of murdering a homeless man has told a jury he is ashamed of his actions.

The body of Martin Dines was found with more than 70 injuries at a multi-storey car park in Colchester in April.

Heidi Kennedy, 47, Darren Miller, 46, and Mark Hartley, 32, all deny his murder.

Mr Miller told Ipswich Crown Court he did not intend to kill Mr Dines and was "devastated" at being partly responsible for his death.

He said: "Martin was one of my best friends. I let him down totally. I'll be ashamed of this for the rest of my life. But I didn't murder him."

The court has previously heard Mr Dines, who was a known beggar, was left with broken ribs and a brain injury as well as cuts to his forehead, nose, ears and genitals.

Mr Dines was found dead in the stairwell of St Mary's car park in Colchester

Mr Miller was cross-examined by Graham Parkins QC, counsel for Ms Kennedy, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, who suggested he had made up his story of her involvement in the attack.

Mr Parkins said Mr Miller, of no fixed address, had set out to blame others, including the third defendant Mr Hartley, of New Kiln Road, Colchester, for much of the violence.

"You say Mr Hartley was out of control, but it was you who was out of control. You'd gone berserk. Lost it," said Mr Parkins.

"No," Mr Miller replied.

Mr Miller also replied "no" when Mr Parkins asked: "Are you sure it wasn't you who bit off part of Mr Dines' ear?"

Mr Miller admits manslaughter but denies murder.

The trial continues.