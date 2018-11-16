Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Burdock Drive, a residential street in Laindon, near Basildon

A shot was fired after a crash between two cars in a residential road.

The driver of a BMW was reportedly armed and discharged a firearm before making off in a Mercedes following a crash with a Renault at 15:30 GMT on Thursday in Burdock Drive, Laindon, in Essex.

Officers said nobody was hurt.

Essex Police are searching for the man who was reported to have the firearm. The other driver has been spoken to by police.

Det Ch Insp Paul Lopez said: "We are in the process of establishing the circumstances of how a Renault and BMW came to be in collision in Burdock Drive yesterday.

"Our team of detectives are working hard to locate the man who was reported to have been seen in possession of the firearm.

"The Mercedes has been located and forensically recovered."